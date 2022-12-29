Contact Us
St. Vincent's Medical Center On Lockdown After Man Threatens To 'Shoot It Up,' Police Say

Kathy Reakes
St. Vincent's Medical Center
St. Vincent's Medical Center Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A man is in custody after threatening to "shoot up" a Fairfield County hospital.

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Main Street.

A man made a threat while being escorted out of the hospital that he was going to "shoot it up," said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

Appleby said the hospital was put on lockdown as a precaution.

The unidentified man was arrested a short time later by Fairfield Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

