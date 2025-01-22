Robert Mancini, 70, of Fairfield, was involved in the crash on Sunday, Jan. 19, after driving north on southbound lanes of Route 8 near Exit 4 in Bridgeport, according to Connecticut State Police. He had turned 70 just three days earlier.

Mancini collided head-on with one vehicle and a trailing car could not stop in time to avoid the wreckage.

Trumbull paramedics transported Mancini to St. Vincent Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The two other drivers, both 27 and from Bridgeport, were taken to Bridgeport Hospital with minor injuries. Police had not provided updates on their conditions as of Wednesday.

State police are investigating the crash and urge anyone who witnessed it or has information to contact Trooper Matthew Baker at 203-696-2500 or matthew.baker@ct.gov.

