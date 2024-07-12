Don't Fall For It: Phone Scammers Impersonating Greenwich Police Officers

Police in Connecticut are warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers who are impersonating law enforcement officers.

In Fairfield County, the Greenwich Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 12, that residents have received phone calls from a “Detective Steve McMorris” about purported outstanding summons.

The caller claims to be from the Greenwich Police Department of the Old Greenwich Police Department.

“This call is a scam and DO NOT reply,” the agency said on Facebook. “The Greenwich Police Department does not have anyone by that name, and the Old Greenwich Police Department does not exist in our Town.”

Police advised anyone who gets such a call to hang up and ignore it.

