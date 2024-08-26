Come On Down: 'The Price Is Right Live' Coming To Bridgeport

Game show aficionados will have the opportunity to take part in “The Price is Right Live,” coming to New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts this fall.

The live, traveling production brings the iconic television game show to life as randomly selected contestants play game show favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the famous Showcase.

In true “The Price is Right” fashion, prizes will include everything from electronics and appliances to dream vacations and new cars.

Lucky audience members can also win prizes right from their seat.

“Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes,” show producers said.

Around here, you can catch “The Price is Right Live” on the following dates:

New York

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair in Westbury; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29

Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport; 7:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 22

Garde Arts Center in New London; 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Massachusetts

The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester; 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 26

You can find ticket information here.

