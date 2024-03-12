Teen Charged In Shooting Death Of Victim Known As 'Noodles' In Bridgeport

Romaine Morgan of Bridgeport was arrested Tuesday, March 12 for the Thursday, March 7, murder of Kejohn Johnson, aka Noodles, found inside an Olive Street apartment shot to death.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, Morgan was charged with:

Murder

Tampering with evidence

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

"Outstanding job by Bridgeport Police Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz along with the detectives and officers specializing in digital video retrieval," Gilleran said,

The murder was discovered when Bridgeport Police received a call of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found Johnson inside the apartment who appeared to have been shot. Medics quickly moved into the apartment and attempted emergency lifesaving procedures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Gilleran said.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to KeJohn Johson’s family and friends," Gilleran added.

