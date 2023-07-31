2 Shot Outside Of Bridgeport Sports Bar

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, July 30 in front of Banks Sports Bar at 102 Bank St.

Officers quickly responded to the area to find both victims had already been transported to an area hospital via private vehicle, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said.

Officers identified a crime scene along Bank Street and inside McLevy Green. The McLevy Green is a public square that runs adjacent to Bank Street. Officers secured that area and contacted the Detective Bureau.

Officers made a follow-up to the hospital and confirmed two victims had arrived with gunshot wounds. One victim, identified as a 29-year-old Bridgeport man, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He is listed in critical condition, Gilleran said.

The second victim, identified as a 31-year-old New Haven County man from Ansonia, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg (non-life-threatening).

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

Public cameras allowed investigators to identify the getaway vehicle and the driver has been located and charged, Gilleran said.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Kaishon Duncan of Bridgeport was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit assault.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, July 31.

Gilleran said two additional suspects are still at large. Both are described as wearing masks and all-black clothing. At least one of the victims appears to have been singled out/targeted in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Todd Toth, at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

