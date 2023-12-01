Heavy Drizzle 45°

'Wild Go-Getter:' 25-Year-Old Killed In Fauquier County Crash

Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a Fauquier County crash this week as a 25-year-old man.

 Photo Credit: Chandler Povlsen Facebook
Chandler P. Povlsen, of Bealeton, was was heading south on Balls Mill Road near Rockdale Lane in Midland, in a 1994 Ford Ranger, when he crossed over the double solid yellow centerline around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, VSP said.

Povlsen ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with several trees. He was taken  to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Povlsen was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Condolences were already pouring in for Povlsen on Facebook.

The crash remains under investigation.

