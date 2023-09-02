Wanted Men Caught With Hundreds Of Stolen Merchandise In Stafford After Pursuit: Sheriff

Jeremy Shivers, 36, and Joel Gomez, 23, are both facing new charges in Stafford County after being busted attempting to steal from Home Depot on Worth Avenue in Stafford, the sheriff’s office announced.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, Aug. 31, staff at the store advised the Stafford County Sheriff about a man who attempted to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, but dropped it when he was caught by staff and fled.

However, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, a deputy happened to be in the area and spotted the suspect vehicle at 7-Eleven on Garrisonville Road, at which point Gomez bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot while Shivers was taken into custody and it was later determined he was wanted in four separate jurisdictions.

With Shivers in custody, deputies turned their attention to Gomez, who was caught in the woods on Mine Road and he was swiftly taken into custody. He was also a wanted man.

The sheriff noted that inside the vehicle was more than $730 worth of items stolen from other Home Depot stores, and Gomez was caught with controlled substances.

Gomez doubled down at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, when he was found with undisclosed controlled substances that he attempted to swallow, earning him another felony charge.

Shivers was wanted out of:

Prince William County for failure to appear;

Frederick County for failure to appear;

Loudoun County for violating pre-trial conditions;

City of Fredericksburg for failure to appear, grand larceny, and conspiring to commit larceny.

In Stafford County, he was charged with receiving stolen goods, larceny, and driving while revoked.

Gomez was wanted in Prince William County for failure to appear, and in the City of Fredericksburg for:

Felony failure to appear;

Possession of controlled substances;

Violating pre-trial conditions;

Grand larceny;

Conspiring to commit larceny.

He is also now charged in Stafford County with fleeing law enforcement, receiving stolen goods, possession of controlled substances, and prisoner in possession of a controlled substance.

Both are being held at the jail without bond.

