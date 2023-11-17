Wanted Man Parking In Handicapped Spots Spits On Arresting Deputy, Stafford County Sheriff Says

Alhagi Conteh is no longer boasting about his parking situation after being busted on a warrant when a deputy from the sheriff's office who noticed that the Woodbridge resident's vehicle was parked in a handicap spot at 7-Eleven in Fredericksburg.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday night, a deputy was called to the convenience store on Warrenton Road to investigate a separate incident, but instead, Conteh's illegally parked vehicle caught his eye, and it was later determined that he was wanted for failure to appear in court.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy tracked down Conteh, who boasted that he parks in handicap spots "all the time," because he wanted to run in the store "real quick."

There may be nothing quick about his stay behind bars.

Conteh was placed under arrest on the warrant, but compounded his legal troubles when he became disruptive and began kicking the door once inside the deputy's vehicle.

When ordered to stop, Conteh then spat on the deputy before he could be taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Conteh was charged with destruction of property, assault and battery on law enforcement, and cited for illegally parking in a handicap spot. He was also served on the outstanding warrant.

He's being held at the jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

