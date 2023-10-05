Wanted 18-Year-Old Hitch Hiking With Runaway Girl Busted In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Earlier this week, an alert was issued in Stafford County after Nathan Burress was the subject of a welfare check after being seen hitching a ride along with a younger girl.

When deputies from the sheriff's office found them, Burress and the minor provided false identities before ditching all of their belongings and taking off on foot into a nearby wooded area.

There was no police pursuit.

While investigating their discarded properties, deputies were able to ascertain their actual identities, and if was later determined that Burress was wanted in Georgia for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and the underage girl had been reported as a runaway.

Burress was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced.

In addition to charges connected to his Georgia warrant, Burress will face charges in Virginia that include:

Providing a false identification to law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Underage possession of tobacco.

Burress is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

