Twin Brothers Busted Stealing Hams, Other Items With Intent To Sell Them: Stafford Sheriff

Woodbridge residents Anthony Hagler and Nicholas Hagler, both 40, were apprehended after being caught stealing items that investigators say they intended to re-sell for a profit.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to Walmart on Village Parkway, where there were reports of an active shoplifting incident involving the pair.

Staff told responding officers that the brothers were spotted walking out of the store with a host of unpaid items in a shopping cart, and the two were tracked down with the goods in the Lidl parking lot, officials said.

The twins later admitted that they came to the Walmart with the intention of stealing items they could later sell.

In total, they made off with approximately $650 worth of items, including 10 bottles of laundry detergent, nine packages of lighters, four hams, and some Zebra Cakes, which were all turned back over to staff members at the store.

Further investigation also determined that Nicholas Hagler was wanted in Prince William County for failing to appear in court. The duo was also caught with drugs, officials noted.

Both brothers were charged with larceny and possession of controlled substances. Nicholas Hagler was also served on outstanding warrants. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where his twin is being held on a $1,500 secured bond.

