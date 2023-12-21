Trio Busted With $91K Worth Of Fraudulent, Stolen Apple Products In Stafford County: Sheriff

Nearly $100,000 worth of Apple products were recovered by investigators this week following an investigation into a crime ring that has spanned across several states before reaching its end in a Virginia Target location in Stafford Market Place.

Investigators probing a retail fraud case were alerted this week about the tricky trio, who made a small fortune by purchasing expensive Apple products, then replacing them with cheap replicas that were then repackaged, given a new security tag, and returned for a gift card or refund, officials said.

Their gambit came to its inevitable conclusion on Monday, Dec. 18, when deputies arrested one suspect as he was completing the fraudulent transaction, then a second who witnessed it and attempted to flee. The third was tracked down as he hurried to their getaway car.

Those arrested:

Rui Lin, 24;

Hong Liu, 23;

Sheng Chen, 24.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies seized $91,413 in stolen items, including:

96 iPads;

37 Air Pods;

Four series 9 Apple watches and 9 Apple Watch Ultra 2’s.

Counterfeit items seized included:

87 Air Pods;

49 watch bands;

Nine iPads;

44 series 9 Apple watches.

Charges the three face include obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy, possession of stolen property with intent to sell and possession of controlled substances.

The trio is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

