Trespassing Man Behind Bars After Running From Deputies For Violating Protective Order: Sheriff

No stranger to authorities, 23-year-old Trevor Sutphin attempted to evade sheriff's deputies, but was ultimately apprehended for trespassing and violating a protective order, according to officials.

Over the weekend, a deputy familiar with Sutphin from previous transgressions was in the area of Garrison Woods when he was spotted, though he was not ready to go down quietly.

The deputy began trailing Sutphin, who made multiple traffic violations, and he stopped him as he got onto I-95, but the Orange County resident had other ideas.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that Sutphin indeed stopped, but took off on foot into the woods. A perimeter was established by investigators, but Sutphin was able to avoid his arrest.

For now.

The following day, on Saturday, Dec. 23, deputies were able to obtain warrants for a Garrison Woods residence Sutphin was known to visit, and he was arrested without further incident, with a few new charges added on.

Sutphin was charged with:

Eluding police;

Driving while suspended;

Failing to maintain the lane of travel;

Driving without a seatbelt;

Two counts of violating a protective order;

Trespassing.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

