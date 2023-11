According to Virginia State Police, the tractor trailer was heading north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail attenuator around 3:40 a.m., near milepost 137.8.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire. There were no reported injuries, however, all northbound travel lanes except for the left lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.