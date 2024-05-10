Tractor-Trailer Crash Leads To Miles-Long Delays On I-95 In Stafford County

First responders were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of I-95 just past VA-630 (Courthouse Road/Exit 140) that blocked two right lanes with only the left lane getting by.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon, delays were reportedly at more than two miles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

