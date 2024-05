The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said the county's animal control division confiscated the young animal.

"These creatures are not native to Virginia and personal ownership without proper licensing is illegal throughout the Commonwealth," the sheriff's office said.

The Luray Zoo A Rescue Zoo website says it's a privately owned facility operating as a haven for unwanted pets, retired zoo animals, and abused animals.

