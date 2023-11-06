Tractor Trailer Bursts Into Flames On I-81 In Rockingham

It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side near milepost 251, in Rockingham County, Virginia State Police said.

The vehicle suffered a mechanical issue which caused the blaze. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured during the incident.

Both sides of the Interstate are closed for precaution. VDOT is on the scene and assisting with the roadway closure and detour.

