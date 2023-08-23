Fair 62°

SHARE

These Are The Best High Schools In Spotsylvania: Report

The grades are in, and these Spostylvania high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom
Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

After considering a number of key areas, these schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 report on the "Best Public High schools in Spotsylvania County.

Riverbend High School scored the highest in the area with an A-. Its strengths are diversity, college prep, and clubs/activities, and its weakness administration.

Courtland High School earned a B+; while Massoponax, Chancellor and Spotsylvania high schools all earned a B-.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE