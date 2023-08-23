These Are The Best High Schools In Spotsylvania: Report

After considering a number of key areas, these schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 report on the "Best Public High schools in Spotsylvania County.

Riverbend High School scored the highest in the area with an A-. Its strengths are diversity, college prep, and clubs/activities, and its weakness administration.

Courtland High School earned a B+; while Massoponax, Chancellor and Spotsylvania high schools all earned a B-.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

