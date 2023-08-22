Swerving, Drunk Driver Had Child In Car: Stafford Sheriff

Upper Marlboro resident David Kamara, was arrested in Stafford County, following a wild ride that saw him speeding, swerving, and causing a menace on Sunday night while driving with a 6-year-old child.

The 40-year-old first came to the attention of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, in the area of Richmond Highway and Aquia Town Center, where there were reports of a reckless driver who was out of control and nearly struck a motorcycle.

Witnesses were able to lead deputies to the allegedly drunk driver, who was stopped near Acadia Street when Kamara was unable to keep his vehicle steady in the right lane.

When the sergeant from the sheriff's office stopped Kamara, she was in for a shock when she found that he was driving with the child inside the vehicle.

Investigators say that Kamara had "glassy, red eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath."

Kamara admitted to having "a couple of drinks," but further stated that he was "fine" and that he "did nothing wrong."

The deputy did not agree.

Kamara was arrested and charged with:

Felony child endangerment;

Driving under the influence;

Refusal and failure to maintain the lane of travel.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and the child was turned over to a parent.

