Swatting Incidents Evacuate Stafford High Schools

A pair of Stafford schools were evacuated this week due to swatting incidents, authorities said.

The bogus threats were aimed at Stafford and Brooke Point high schools just before dismissal. 

"As a precaution, deputies were stationed at these two schools," Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

"Roll-call was canceled and deputies were tasked with providing additional patrols at all public schools."

The investigation remains ongoing.

