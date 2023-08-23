Swatting Incidents Evacuate Stafford High Schools

The bogus threats were aimed at Stafford and Brooke Point high schools just before dismissal.

"As a precaution, deputies were stationed at these two schools," Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

"Roll-call was canceled and deputies were tasked with providing additional patrols at all public schools."

The investigation remains ongoing.

