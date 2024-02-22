Stumbling, Bumbling Woman Busted For Third DUI By Off-Duty Deputy In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Jamie Williams is behind bars after being spotted by an eagle-eyed deputy at Jersey Mike's on Wonder Road acting questionably before looking to leave the eatery while she was reportedly clearly intoxicated.

The ordeal began shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 21.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy spotted the 45-year-old Locust Grove resident with slurred, incoherent speech, and she was unsteady on her feet, prompting a call from the off-duty deputy for backup from her department.

The deputy ditched the sub and was able to keep an eye on Williams as she got into the driver's seat and turned it on; however, backup arrived before she was able to leave the parking lot.

Williams was detained after it was confirmed she was drunk, and it was later determined that she is no stranger to driving after having a few drinks.

She was charged with driving under the influence third offense within five years with a blood alcohol content between .15 percent and .20 percent, authorities announced.

Williams is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending her next court appearance.

