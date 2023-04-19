Stafford Man Terrorizes Ex Hours After Release For Exact Same Crime: Sheriff

A repeat offender in Stafford County who sought to bring harm to his ex, and wasn’t shy about admitting it, is facing a host of charges following a pair of incidents that saw him trying to bang down the door of his former partner.

Martin Cauble’s curious case began shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, when members of the sheriff’s office were called to investigate a disturbance on Erin Drive, the Stafford County Sheriff's office said. Authorities were told a man was attempting to break into a home with a sledgehammer.

Upon arrival, a deputy found Cauble at the residence, attempting to break down the door. Once he was detained, Cauble advised “that he was there to specifically assault the victim,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

There was minimal damage to the door and nearby fence, and a sledgehammer was recovered at the scene.

As it turns out, Cauble was trying to break into his former home, which he voluntarily left the night before on Friday, April 14 during a verbal argument, only to return the following day with the sledgehammer.

“Cauble demanded that the victim exit the residence so that he could assault her,” the sheriff’s office said. “She did not comply and Cauble attempted to enter the residence by force.

In the first instance, Cauble was charged with:

Attempted breaking and entering to commit assault with a deadly weapon;

Domestic assault and battery;

Driving while revoked.

He was temporarily held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 secured bond before he was ultimately released.

It was not long until Cauble was back to his old ways.

Around 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17, deputies were back at the Erin Drive home for a new call of a disturbance involving deputies’ favorite suspect.

According to witnesses, Cauble returned to the residence — despite an emergency protective order that was issued stating that he should do exactly not that — this time attempting to knock down the door using a claw hammer.

Cauble wound up breaking the hammer, which forced him to get creative.

Investigators say that Cauble was able to enter the home through a window, and once inside, locked the doors, declared a hostage situation, and assaulted his victim.

Witnesses also claim Cauble stated that he said he was “going to kill you and everyone else” to his victim.

Realizing the threat, responding deputies were able to gain access to the home using a department-issued sledgehammer, and Cauble was taken away without further trouble.

For the latter incident, Cauble was again taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was charged with:

Breaking and entering;

Domestic assault and battery;

Abduction;

Violating a protective order;

Two counts of destruction of property;

Driving while revoked.

The second time, he was held in custody without bond. No return court date has been announced by authorities.

