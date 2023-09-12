Partly Cloudy 85°

Stafford High School Evacuated After Threat Reported (Developing)

A Virginia high school had to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon as the sheriff's office investigated reported threats made targeting the building.

Stafford High School
Stafford High School Photo Credit: Facebook
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office received a threat toward Stafford High School, prompting the precautionary evacuation.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by the sheriff, which noted that all students and staff were safe.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

