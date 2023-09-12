Stafford High School Evacuated After Threat Reported (Developing)

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office received a threat toward Stafford High School, prompting the precautionary evacuation.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by the sheriff, which noted that all students and staff were safe.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

