Spotsylvania Murder: Husband Shot Wife Multiple Times, Sheriff Says

Patsy C. Howard, 85, was found having suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body around 10:30 p.m. in a home on the 4000 block of Bonnie Brae Court in Spotsylvania, the county sheriff's office said.

Patsy was pronounced dead at Mary Washington Hospital and her husband, David C. Howard, 85, was charged with second-degree murder and use of use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Howard was lodged in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

