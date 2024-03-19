Spotsy Man Caught With Shrooms, Fentanyl During Stop Outside Fredericksburg Apartment: Sheriff

Over the weekend, an officer on patrol spotted 40-year-old Cleveland Parker making an illegal left-hand turn onto Fall Hill Avenue from the Forest Village Apartment Complex, prompting a traffic stop that led to his arrest.

During the subsequent stop, Parker readily admitted that his license was suspended, and while interviewing him, the officer "saw indications of drug activity," leading to the seizure of a plastic bag containing pressed fentanyl pills, MDMA, mushrooms, an ounce of marijuana, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Parker was arrested without incident and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II- Fentanyl;

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II- MDMA;

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II- Psilocybin;

Possession of a schedule I/II drug- cocaine;

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana more than one ounce;

Driving with a revoked license;

Failure to obey a highway sign.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

