Fair 52°

SHARE

Spotsy Man Caught With Shrooms, Fentanyl During Stop Outside Fredericksburg Apartment: Sheriff

A wrong turn outside a Fredericksburg apartment complex led to multiple drug charges for a Spotsylvania man who was caught with a small cache of drugs, according to officials.

Cleveland Parker

Cleveland Parker

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Over the weekend, an officer on patrol spotted 40-year-old Cleveland Parker making an illegal left-hand turn onto Fall Hill Avenue from the Forest Village Apartment Complex, prompting a traffic stop that led to his arrest.

During the subsequent stop, Parker readily admitted that his license was suspended, and while interviewing him, the officer "saw indications of drug activity," leading to the seizure of a plastic bag containing pressed fentanyl pills, MDMA, mushrooms, an ounce of marijuana, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Parker was arrested without incident and charged with: 

  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II- Fentanyl;
  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II- MDMA;
  • Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II- Psilocybin;
  • Possession of a schedule I/II drug- cocaine;
  • Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana more than one ounce;
  • Driving with a revoked license;
  • Failure to obey a highway sign.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE