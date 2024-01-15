Snow Day! Weather Closes Schools Across Virginia

Snow began falling across the region Monday, Jan. 15, and is expected to turn to a wintry mix overnight.

All Fairfax, Stafford, Loudoun, Prince William, Alexandria, and Arlington public schools will be closed on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service shows Northern Virginia is expected to see 1 to 3 inches by the end of the night Monday, Jan. 15.

Rain, snow, and freezing rain will fall likely before noon, with another chance of snow later in the day, making for hazardous road conditions.

