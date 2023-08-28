Sheriff's Officer Charged With DUI In Off-Duty Spotsylvania Crash

William Nathaniel Campbell, who was hired in January 2023, had crashed his vehicle on Leavells Road near Battlefield Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m., and a citizen called police, Sheriff Roger Harris said.

Responding deputies immediately noticed a strong odor of alcohol and unsteadiness. Campbell, who was off-duty and in his personal vehicle, was subsequently arrested.

Campbell, who has been let go from the department, was charged with riving under the influence and refusal of breath or blood sample.

“Those of us that are employed as law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards and those that cannot conform to those standards have no place in this line of work," the sheriff said. "Drinking and driving is a serious offense as it endangers innocent people on the roadway. Furthermore, I would like to commend the deputies who investigated this incident without bias."

