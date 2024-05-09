Driver With Fentanyl In Stuffed Moose Bag Sends Dodge Avenger Down Stafford Embankment: Cops

Nevaeh Richins escaped injury when her blue Dodge Avenger went off the roadway and down an embankment, partially in a ditch around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur's office said.

Deputy McCaulley conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and found a stuffed moose bag, filled with fentanyl. Richins admitted that the bag contained fentanyl and did not show any signs of being under the influence. The cause of the crash was determined to be speed-related, Decatur's office said.

The driver was detained at that point and admitted the substances were fentanyl. The driver did not display any signs of being under the influence and the cause of the crash was determined to be speed related.

The driver, much like Rocky the Flying Squirrel, flew to Rappahannock Regional Jail where she was charged with possession of controlled substances. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.