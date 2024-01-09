Shawshank Condemnation: Man Attempted To Tunnel From One Biz To Another In Stafford: Sheriff

West Virginia resident Jerrylee Adams was caught red-handed over the weekend after breaking into one Stafford business and then working to make his way through a wall and into a second, officials say.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to Auto Chiefs on Tyler Von Way to investigate a business alarm that had sounded.

Upon arrival, they found signs of a break at Auto Chiefs, but also at the adjacent business, CarPlug.

Adams attempted to pull a fast one on the first responders, stating that he was an employee at Auto Chiefs who was there to do some drywall work, then he was heading next door to purchase a vehicle.

However, investigators determined that neither business had any knowledge of Adams, who was detained as deputies made a curious discovery as they continued to probe the break in.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, it was determined that Adams allegedly attempted to break into Auto Chiefs using a crowbar on the front door, but when that failed, he went to the backup plan and got inside using a broken garage panel.

Once inside, officials say that he tunneled through the wall into CarPlug, where his shenanigans continued.

"While there, he stole keys to a vehicle, a company hat, and a company pen Adams advised he was going to use in order to write a note to the business that he was taking the vehicle for a 'test drive,' investigators said.

"On his way to retrieve the vehicle, deputies made contact with him with all the stolen items still on his person."

Adams could have used a poster of Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe, or Raquel Welch.

He was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of statuatory burglary;

Attempted grand larceny;

Larceny;

Possession of burglary tools;

Two counts of destruction of property.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

