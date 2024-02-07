Reckless Driver Revved Engine Before Striking Good Samaritan In Fredericksburg, Police Say

Nicholas Duran, 23, is behind bars after intentionally striking a pedestrian while driving on Tuesday morning in Fredericksburg, police say

Officers were called at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the intersection of William Street and College Avenue to investigate a reported pedestrian strike with one person down near the Trinity Episcopal Church.

According to a spokesperson from the Fredericksburg Police Department, witnesses say that Duran was driving a silver Jeep Cherokee recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic on Tuesday morning, before stopping at the traffic light at the intersection.

When the victim looked over to the Jeep, he said that Duran was gesturing for him to come speak to him.

"Concerned the driver of the Jeep may need help, the victim exited his vehicle and approached the driver of the Jeep Cherokee on the driver’s side," officials said.

The two men exchanged words, and as the victim was walking in front of the Jeep to return to his own vehicle, Duran allegedly revved the engine and struck his victim before fleeing the area north toward Stafford County.

Duran's vehicle was found just over the bridge in the 400 block of Chatham Heights Road in Stafford, where he was arrested and charged with reckless driving and attempted homicide.

The Stafford resident is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

