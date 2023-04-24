'Pranking' Perp Calls Cops On Himself During Stafford Motel 6 Party, Sheriff Says

Investigators didn’t have to work hard to bust two men who first made prank calls to the sheriff’s office while having a party at Motel 6 and were initially given a slap on the wrist and reminder to only call 911 in the event of an emergency before going back to the well one too many times.

The deputies were first called at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Friday, April 21 to the hotel on Warrenton Road, where there were reports of a suspicious call that came from one of the rooms.

Two calls came in from the same number, with the first ending with a hang-up, and the second seeing caller Brian Lee, 39, cautioning that someone there had a gun.

Upon arrival at the Motel 6, Lee stated that he never called, though appeared to be under the influence, according to deputies, who cautioned Lee to only call 911 for emergencies.

Deputies thought that was the end of the strange situation when they left the area at 12:44 a.m. that same morning.

It was not.

Less than two minutes after clearing the area, dispatch received another call from Lee at 12:45 a.m., prompting the deputies to quickly turn around and return to the scene of the crime, which suddenly was more crowded with at least six people inside the room with controlled substances in plain sight.

It was also determined that one of the party-goers, Kemonta Johnson, 32, of Hague, was already wanted in Spotsylvania for failing to appear in court for a previous offense.

During a search of the room, suspected controlled substance were seized, including some that were surreptitiously discarded and found inside an unflushed toilet.

“It appeared someone attempted to flush the evidence, but in the process mother nature called, and subsequently the items were urinated on,” investigators said. “Lee later admitted to not only urinating on the items in an attempt to destroy the evidence, but also called the sheriff’s office as a prank.”

The “prank” led to the apprehension of both Johnson and Lee, who were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Lee was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance;

Destroying evidence;

Falsely summoning law enforcement;

Possession of paraphernalia.

Johnson was served on the outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both are being held without bail and the rest of the party-goers were sent on their way without incident.

