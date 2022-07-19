Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Wrong Place, Right Time: Stafford Officers Probing Arson Catch Alleged Car Thief

AJ Goldbloom
Tabitha Schmol
Tabitha Schmol Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A Fredericksburg woman was arrested for stealing a car and driving on a suspended license — right through the scene of an arson investigation, officials said. 

Tabitha Schmohl, 30, was driving the stolen car near Jett Street on July 17, while the area was under high security for another investigation, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Due to the high number of recent car theft and vehicle break-ins, Deputy S.P Whitt decided to run the tags on Schmohl's car, only to find it was stolen from a Fredericksburg resident, officials reported. 

He conducted a high-risk traffic stop and Schmohl was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while suspended, police said.

She was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. 

