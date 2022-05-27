Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Return to your home site

Menu

Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford

Nearby Sites

  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Would-Be Thieves Leave Stolen TV, Their Cell Phone At Stafford Crime Scene: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these two men accused of trying — and failing — to steal a television.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these two men accused of trying — and failing — to steal a television. Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

These thieves' eyes were bigger than their trunk. 

The ordeal began Thursday night just before 8 p.m. at a Walmart in Stafford. Two men stole a 65-inch television but ran into trouble when the oversized television wouldn't fit into their car, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. As they struggled to get it in their Honda CRV, several people confronted them in the parking lot. So, they decided to ditch the TV and drive off, authorities said. But that wasn't the only thing they left behind. 

The Sheriff's Office said one of the men dropped his phone before speeding off. Deputies said they're holding on to it for safekeeping, but the suspects can turn themselves in if they want to be reunited. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.