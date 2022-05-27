Would-Be Thieves Leave Stolen TV, Their Cell Phone At Stafford Crime Scene: Police

These thieves' eyes were bigger than their trunk.

The ordeal began Thursday night just before 8 p.m. at a Walmart in Stafford. Two men stole a 65-inch television but ran into trouble when the oversized television wouldn't fit into their car, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. As they struggled to get it in their Honda CRV, several people confronted them in the parking lot. So, they decided to ditch the TV and drive off, authorities said. But that wasn't the only thing they left behind.

The Sheriff's Office said one of the men dropped his phone before speeding off. Deputies said they're holding on to it for safekeeping, but the suspects can turn themselves in if they want to be reunited.

