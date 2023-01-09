What's The Beef? Golf Club-Wielding Woman In Custody For 'McDonald's Melee' In Stafford

Police say that a Stafford County woman shanked her Saturday afternoon after allegedly drunkenly swinging a golf club at patrols and staff at an area fast food restaurant before she could be calmed by sheriff deputies.

Chaconne Thomas, 38, of Stafford, was apprehended and charged after brandishing a golf club - an iron or wedge - at McDonald's at Town Center Boulevard over the weekend and creating a disturbance, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, deputies from the sheriff's office responded to the restaurant when witnesses at McDonald’s reported a hostile woman with a golf club who was acting aggressively and threatening staff members for unknown reasons.

Upon arrival, deputies found Thomas still inside the restaurant being a nuisance and clutching the club, though she promptly made the prudent decision to back down and handed over the club before driving herself into further charges, according to officials.

No customers or employees were injured. Police say that "her beef with the restaurant, and why she had a golf club, remains a mystery.”

The “Melee at McDonald's” ended without further incident and Thomas was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail over the weekend.

