Virginia Man Choked Victim Over Loud Noise Dispute: Sheriff's Office

A Stafford County man has been arrested for getting extremely violent over a dispute with another individual, authorities said.

Stephen Brown, 35, started chocking someone after the two got into an argument over a loud noise in the area of Dudley Lane off Brooke Road around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

After attacking the victim, Brown fled the scene while driving on a suspended license, the office continued. He was later arrested and charged with strangulation among other charges.

He is being held on a $3,500 bail at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, the office said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.