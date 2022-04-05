Contact Us
Stafford Daily Voice serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
Police & Fire

Virginia Man Choked Victim Over Loud Noise Dispute: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
Stephen Brown
Stephen Brown Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

A Stafford County man has been arrested for getting extremely violent over a dispute with another individual, authorities said. 

Stephen Brown, 35, started chocking someone after the two got into an argument over a loud noise in the area of Dudley Lane off Brooke Road around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook

After attacking the victim, Brown fled the scene while driving on a suspended license, the office continued. He was later arrested and charged with strangulation among other charges.

He is being held on a $3,500 bail at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, the office said. 

