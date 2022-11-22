Virginia Fugitive Leads Police On 100 MPH Chase Along I-95

A Virginia fugitive will be spending time behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Officers with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Warrenton Road and Sanford Drive in Fredericksburg around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 on a report of a medical emergency.

There, they found the unnamed driver slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen. When the suspect woke up, he "refused commands" to get out of the car and fled southbound on I-95, police said.

The man reportedly continued to travel at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. At one point, he exited onto southbound Route 1, where he disregard red traffic signals, police said.

The suspect continued onto southbound Route 17, passing vehicles on the double yellow line, according to authorities.

"Deputies used intentional vehicle contact to end the pursuit," police said.

The man had been wanted on felony charges out of Spotsylvania County. He was additionally hit with a slew of charges, including eluding, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, driving under the influence, and other related offenses.

He was brought to a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, police said. Once he's released, he will be formally arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

