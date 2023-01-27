Vandal Who Goes By Two Names Busted Tagging The Letter 'Z' On Stafford County Property: Sheriff

A man who goes by many names and made his mark across Stafford County is in custody for spray-painting the letter “Z” around town, the sheriff’s office announced.

Prince William County resident Peter Brown, 22, who refers to himself as “Zack Black,” was busted by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into mysterious letters that were tagged on property throughout the region.

In North Stafford, questions were first raised on Sunday, Jan. 22, when deputies were called to investigate a report of a garage door that had been spray painted with a large letter Z, marking the first of several similar instances reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, throughout the week, there were multiple Zs painted on homes, street signs, businesses, and the sign outside the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building that houses the sheriff’s office.

Investigators got their big break in the case earlier this week, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, when Brown was caught on camera tagging Mcdonald's on Town Center Boulevard after he picked up his meal at the drive-thru.

Using that video, officials say that they were able to identify Brown, who was tracked down and arrested by the sheriff’s office on Thursday, Jan. 26 for the vandalism and an outstanding warrant.

Brown said that he refers to himself as “Zack Black,” which was the motivation for spray-painting the Zs.

He was charged with nine counts of vandalism and served on the outstanding warrant. Brown is being held at the Rappahannock Region Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.