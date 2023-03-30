SWAT Team Seizes Stafford Robbery Suspect, Sheriff Says

The Stafford County Sheriff had to deploy a SWAT team to detain a wanted armed robbery suspect who has been causing trouble for law enforcement across the town.

Petersburg resident Michael Scott, Jr., 37, is facing multiple charges following three different incidents in Stafford County over the past four months, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Scott’s downfall came following an investigation into a reported robbery at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Exxon-Tiger Mart on Garrisonville Road, when a suspect brandished a handgun inside the store and demanded the clerk open the cash register.

The man - later identified as Scott - proceeded fled the scene, the sheriff says.

Detectives assigned to the case were able to identify Scot as a suspect, and on Wednesday, March 29, deputies learned that he was staying in Foxwood Village, where they set up surveillance on a residence.

The SWAT team was activated and deployed to the neighborhood, and at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Scott was called out of the residence and surrendered without any further incident.

During a search of the residence being surveilled, a toy gun matching the description of the gun used in the robbery was recovered, investigators noted.

Further investigation into Scott determined that he alleged was involved in robberies at Circle K on Prosperity Lane in November last year, as well as at Paisano’s Pizza in Stafford Market Place on Wednesday, March 15.

Scott was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of robbery;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Abduction;

Burglary;

Possession of burglary tools.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. No initial court date was announced by the sheriff’s office.

