Suicidal Man Killed During Armed Standoff With Police In Stafford County

A man threatening to kill himself was shot dead by police in Virginia on Sunday, Nov 27.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of Garrisonville and Ripley Roads in Stafford on a report of a suicidal 36-year-old man, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they tried to help the unidentified man, but soon realized he had a handgun.

"Deputies attempted to retreat and instructed the man to drop the gun, but he refused," police said in a statement. "The man was subsequently shot."

Though police rendered first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The involved officers have been placed on routine administrative leave as the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities say they will release additional information as it becomes available.

