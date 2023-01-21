Smooth Criminal: Serial Stafford Skin Care Shoplifting Suspect Seized By Sheriff

A wanted man with a particular predilection didn't go down quietly as he took sheriff’s deputies on a police pursuit before ultimately being taken down in Stafford County.

Serial shoplifter Michael Vaughns, 63, of Fredericksburg, who enjoys his skin care products, has been arrested following a string of thefts and a curious pursuit involving a woman hopping out of his moving vehicle.

Vaughns’ trail of thefts began shortly before Christmas, according to the sheriff's office, which was advised of separate shoplifting incidents on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 at the Target on South Gateway Drive.

In both instances, Vaughns was caught on surveillance video stealing a TheraFace Pro facial massage device with a value of $399.

According to the sheriff's office, in both instances, Vaughns removed the massager from the packaging and “in a not so smooth move," proceeded to use his own credit card for a much cheaper purchase, concealed the massager, and exited the store.

Vaughns went back to the well on New Year’s Eve, when he allegedly stole another massager and a $159 pair of headphones from the same Target.

Investigators identified Vaughns as their main suspect and obtained three warrants for his arrest for the shoplifting incidents, though officials made note that he was already wanted in Stafford County for failing to appear in court, in Arlington for a probation violation, and in Fairfax County for a failure to comply with a pre-trial.

Vaughn’s shoplifting streak came to a screeching half on Thursday, Jan. 19, when staff at Target in Stafford Market Place reported a theft in progress involving the sheriff's sticky-handed shoplifting suspect.

Deputies were able to locate Vaughns driving a black Mercedes SUV in the Target parking lot and conducted a traffic stop, to which he initially complied.

Until he didn't.

As deputies approached Vaughns on foot, he sped away, initiating a police pursuit, traveling to the back of Target, at which point a woman in the passenger’s seat leaped out of the moving vehicle, doing “an amazing tuck and roll dive,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman suffered minor abrasions but was otherwise uninjured.

Following the dramatic dive, the pursuit continued along the front of Target, across the access road, and a complete lap around the nearby Chili’s. He then proceeded into the parking lot of Bob Evans, when he was met by an unexpected sheriff’s deputy joining the chase.

The deputy was able to strike the passenger side of Vaughns’ vehicle near Applebee’s, ending the pursuit.

Vaughns was served on the outstanding warrants and charged with:

Eluding;

Obstruction;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Four counts of petit larceny;

Abduction (for not allowing the passenger out).

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The stolen property from Vaughns’ latest shoplifting incident was also recovered and returned to Target.

“Vaughns was taken into custody without incident,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Anyone on a date night at Applebee’s had a front-row view of the action.”

