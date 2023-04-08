Slur-Shouting Suspect In Stafford County Walks Out Of Court, Assaults Officers, Sheriff Says

A Norfolk woman already in trouble with the law dug herself a deeper hole after randomly walking out of her latest court appearance in Stafford County and assaulting officers attempting to take her back to jail for her discretions.

Erica Wilson, 24, is facing new charges in Stafford County after making a scene during her court appearance this week, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday, April 8.

During the afternoon of Thursday, April 6, Wilson was in court to face charges that included assault and battery and larceny, though midway though, she decided she had enough of it, according to officials.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., as court was still in session, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Wilson suddenly walked out before her case concluded. When the judge requested deputies have her return to the courtroom, they were able to catch up with her, but she just kept walking.

When deputies attempted to physically stop her, officials say that she resisted, and would continue struggling all the way back to court in front of the judge, who held her in contempt of court due to her tantrum.

As deputies attempted to then return Wilson back to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, she suddenly had no more desire for walking, and refused. She then had to be escorted out.

While she was resisting her latest arrest, Wilson assaulted two deputies and shouted racial slurs, according to officials.

Wilson was ultimately transported back to jail, where she was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as obstruction of justice, which were added onto the additional charges.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.