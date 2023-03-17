Restaurants Can't Hide Suspects Attempting To Flee Stafford Sheriff Surveilling Stolen Vehicle

Two Stafford men were arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an area shopping center, police say.

Stafford County police observed the vehicle in the parking lot near the Burger King on Garrisonville Road on the afternoon of Thursday, March 16, after the vehicle was reported stolen over the weekend, according to officials.

A short time later, Marvin Nunez, 18, and Dejuan Ortiz, 23, reportedly walked out of the nearby Tobacco Hut and got into the stolen vehicle.

Once officers attempted to approach the vehicle, both suspects ran on foot in different directions. Nunez ran toward the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse while Ortiz ran in the direction of Taco Bell.

Neither restaurant offered a safe haven for the pair.

Both suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident and were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.

The vehicle was later returned to its rightful owner.

