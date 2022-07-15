Reckless Driver Nearly Causes Crash During Pursuit In Stafford: Police

A Stafford teen was arrested after her reckless driving nearly caused a collision, police said.

Mickayla Lafayette, 19, was headed northbound on Richmond Highway at around 3:17 p.m. July 13, speeding at 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

When Deputy R.M. Connelly saw Lafayette’s Nissan, distinguishable with its apparent damage to the front passenger side, he tried to pull her over, but she sped up to 75 MPH to avoid the officer, police reported.

A truck driver in the next lane over had to brake in order to avoid Lafayette who veered into their lane, authorities said.

Lafayette eventually pulled her car into a crowded lot and attempted to hide amongst other cars, but Deputy Connelly was able to find her vehicle due to its distinctive damage, police said.

Lafayette had two prior charges for reckless driving in the past, Stafford police reported.

She was charged with felony eluding, misdemeanor reckless by speed and misdemeanor reckless driving, officials said. She was held on a $1,000 secured bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

