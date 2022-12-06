Missing Something: Driver Riding On Three Wheels Busted For DUI In Stafford County: Sheriff

An allegedly drunk driver was unaware he was missing a keeping component of his car when he drove past a police officer in Stafford County and was ultimately apprehended for a DUI.

An officer from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on patrol shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the 700 block of Garrisonville Road got quite a surprise when he passed a vehicle driving without any tail lights and a missing wheel.

Officials say that Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy J.W. Ahern turned around and was able to conduct a traffic stop of the driver - whose name has not been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, who had glassy eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath, told the officer that he was unaware he was only riding on three wheels, and admitted that he had approximately six beers and several shots before getting behind the wheel.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded and he was arrested without incident. He was charged with driving under the influence and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he sobered up, police said.

No return court date has been announced.

