Stafford Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Inmate's Release Short-Lived After Assault Of Virginia Jail Employee

Zak Failla
Nicole Dean
Nicole Dean Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

An unruly inmate’s freedom didn’t last long in Virginia as she was thrown back behind bars shortly after being released from a Stafford County jail.

Charlottesville resident Nicole Dean, 37, was apprehended after allegedly assaulting a jail clerk and causing property damage on her way out of the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, authorities announced.

A deputy from the sheriff’s office responded to the jail at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, where there was a report of an assault.

While investigating, he located Dean walking along the shoulder of US 1 near the jail and detained her while a second deputy spoke with staff members inside the facility, officials said.

The investigation determined that Dean had been released from the jail, and while doing so, she slammed a drawer on a property clerk’s hand, causing minor injury, and ripped an attached ink pen from the desk, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday, June 22.

Dean was arrested and charged with assault and vandalism. 

She is back in custody at the jail and is being held without bond. Officials noted that she had previously been arrested on a public intoxication charge in June at the Best Western Aquia before her release.

