Hit-Run Driver Wanted For Robbery Tries Fleeing VA Crash Scene In Uber: Sheriff

A man wanted for robbery in Prince William County was arrested after he rear-ended a truck while unlicensed in Stafford County, walked away from the scene and then tried hopping in an Uber, authorities said.

Cornelius McGriff, 29, of Stafford, parked at a Walmart in Stafford County after rear-ending the truck in his Toyota Camry around 8:20 p.m. May 6, the county sheriff's office said.

McGriff told the other driver he did not have a license or insurance, and left the scene on foot toward Garrisonville Road, authorities said.

A deputy found that McGriff was also wanted for robbery in Prince William County, and a witness at the scene provided a photo of the hit and run driver, the sheriff's office said. A photo of the crash provided by a witness was shared with other deputies in the area.

First Sergeant D.F. Purcell, Jr. began checking the area and saw McGriff get in an Uber at a nearby Popeye's, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted and McGriff was identified, and arrested.

He was charged in the hit and run and for driving with no license and no insurance, and served the outstanding Prince William warrant. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

