Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says

A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say.

Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office.

Flores had multiple felony charges including three counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault, two counts of false imprisonment and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Detective J.G. Wright III and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together in order to take him into custody.

Duran Flores was found after he was observed leaving a residence in Spotsylvania County.

Flores was taken into custody without incident. Duran Flores was additionally charged with fugitive from justice when served on his Maryland warrants.

Flores currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.