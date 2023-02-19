Duo Caught With Stockpile Of Weapons In Dodge Charger During Stop In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Two suspects were apprehended in Stafford County after being busted by deputies with a cache of weapons inside a Dodge Charger on Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office announced.

Alexandria resident Taiyon Jackson, 18, and 22-year-old Isaiah McDowell, of Woodbridge, are both facing multiple charges following an incident in Widewater on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Officials say that shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies were called to Norman Road when a homeowner reportedly approached a man in his yard who shining a flashlight. When the resident confronted the man, he brandished a handgun, prompting a call to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation into the brandishing incident, members of the sheriff’s office spotted the duo’s black Dodge Charger in the area, and they conducted a “high-risk traffic stop,” during which they recovered multiple handguns, a short-barreled rifle, and suspected controlled substance.

Jackson, a passenger in the car, was identified as the man who brandished a weapon toward the homeowner, according to the sheriff’s office. He was found in possession of a Taurus handgun in his pocket that was determined to be stolen out of Fairfax County.

He was charged with:

Brandishing;

Receipt of a stolen firearm;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Concealed weapon;

Possession of a firearm with drugs.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

McDowell, the driver, who was already wanted by Virginia State Police for failure to appear, was charged with driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.

He is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.