DUI Driver Drank Half Gallon Of Vodka Before Being Found Outside Court: Stafford Sheriff

A planned court appearance for a DUI suspect in Stafford County did not go as planned for a boozy man who put down a few too many drinks before attempting to stand in front of the judge.

King George resident Eric Zeigler, 36, appeared too intoxicated to stand early on Thursday, March 9, as he was scheduled to appear in Stafford County court, leading to additional charges for the man who was already wanted.

A spokesperson for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy assigned to one of the county’s Juvenile Courtrooms received a report at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning, about a possibly drunk man who was sitting in front of the General District Courtrooms.

The deputy made contact with the man, later identified as Zeigler, who was “red in the face, slouched over, and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” officials said.

Knowing his fate, when the deputy approached, Zeigler held out his hands expecting to be placed in handcuffs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zeigler advised that he had consumed approximately a half gallon of vodka before being driven to court. Further investigation found that he was also already wanted in Stafford County for failing to appear in court for a previous offense.

Zeigler was taken into custody, charged with public intoxication, and was served on the outstanding warrant. He’s being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and is expected to make it to his next court appearance without incident.

