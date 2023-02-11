Doubling Down: Duo In Stafford Busted After Taking Police On A Pair Of Pursuits

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office pulled out all the tricks in the book to apprehend a pair who took deputies on a pursuit that started on I-95 and went awry, authorities say.

Stafford County residents Erin Brack, 37, and 38-year-old Derek Primes - who was already wanted in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Stafford - are both facing multiple charges following an incident that played out beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to police, a deputy stopped Brack in a black Chevy Monte Carlo at the intersection of Warrenton Road and I-95, during which Primes provided a false ID and refused to comply with deputies’ commands.

When Primes was ordered out of the vehicle, he failed to comply and urged Brack to flee the traffic stop, which she did, speeding off north on the interstate.

The ensuing pursuit led deputies to the next exit as the pair proceeded onto Centreport Parkway toward Route 1, at which point members of the sheriff’s office turned their training into practice.

A deputy was able to make intentional contact with their vehicle as the suspect turned onto southbound Route 1, resulting in the Chevy spinning out and stopping.

That was just the beginning for the beleaguered deputies.

Brack showed signs of surrendering, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson, but Primes, no stranger to law enforcement, had other ideas.

Primes allegedly reached across the vehicle with his foot and hit the gas in an attempt to once again flee, though another deputy arriving at the scene was able to once again initiate a round of intentional contact with the vehicle as it began driving away.

“(A deputy) adjusted his vehicle and the suspects were left with no avenue of escape,” the spokesperson said. “Both occupants were required to exit the vehicle Dukes of Hazard style.”

Brack was charged with:

Driving with a suspended license;

Eluding;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of a controlled substance.

Primes was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance;

Identity theft;

False identification;

Obstruction of justice;

Abduction.

He was already wanted for:

Probation violation in Virginia Beach ;

; Domestic assault, credit card theft, destruction of property, and petit larceny in Chesapeake ;

; Failure to appear and failure to comply with pretrial in Stafford.

Brack is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond, while Primes is being held without bond. A dog in the vehicle was uninjured and released to an acquaintance of the pair.

